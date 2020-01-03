Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that turned deadly in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

In a news release Friday, police said that officers responded to the park just before 1 p.m. where a man has been assaulted near a basketball court in the northeast corner of the park.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, was taken to hospital where he fell unsconscious. He died the following day.

The culprit remains at large and police do not have an identity of the suspect at this time. Investigators believe that the suspect and victim had some sort of interaction prior to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is the second homicides in Metro Vancouver since Jan. 1, the other happening in Surrey.

ALSO READ: One dead following assault in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.
Next story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

Just Posted

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

ICBC filed a lawsuit against the 13, claiming fraud related to three Surrey traffic crashes

IHIT says man charged in Surrey’s first homicide of 2020, victim identified

39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells was killed in a Newton strip mall parking lot on Jan. 2

Shots fired in South Surrey, one man injured

Police say incident Friday morning in the 15900-block of 26 Avenue ‘appears targeted’

Surrey Eagles look to add as junior-hockey trade deadline approaches

BC Hockey League team won’t tinker with young core in any deal, GM says

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

Decrepit Albion Ferry dock a magnet for trouble, say irked Kwantlen Nation

The dock has been left vacant for 10 years on Kwantlen land after the ferry stopped running

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Vancouver home sales up in December and 2019; prices down from year earlier

Benchmark price ended last year at about $1 million

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read