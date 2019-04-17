(pxhere)

Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Controversial event to be especially popular because of musical guests Cypress Hill

Police in Vancouver are asking parents to have a “tough” conversation with their teens about the dangers associated with marijuana at a large unsanctioned 4-20 event on Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says the 25th annual event, featuring pot enthusiasts, vendors selling marijuana, baked edibles and drug paraphernalia, is expected to be a big draw this year because of a concert by California hip hop group Cypress Hill.

READ MORE: Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Police will focus on arresting anyone selling marijuana to minors at the Sunset Beach event that typically attracts several thousand people, including youth.

Booth operators are expected to identify minors and post signs that discourage sales to young people.

He says it’s up to parents to talk to their kids about the overall risks of attending such a large gathering that may also involve other drugs, and that enforcement will also consider the safety of the public and officers.

Police equipped with alcohol-screening devices will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers and monitor for gang members and their associates.

The Canadian Press



