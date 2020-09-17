Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

Three people were found dead on Wednesday (Sept.16) night in Vancouver in two unrelated incidents, police said.

The first pair of homicides were discovered just after 7 p.m. at the Astoria Hotel after two people were found unresponsive in a room. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died in hospital.

The third homicide of the night was found just before 7:30 p.m. when police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near East 64 Ave and Knight Street. One person was found dead in front of a nearby house.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section is investigating all three homicides but there is believed to be no risk to the public. These are Vancouver’s twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth homicides of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

