Kevin Hodgson was last seen leaving his home in Vancouver on Feb. 28. (Vancouver Police)

Vancouver man missing since February

Kevin Hodgson last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Avenue

Vancouver police want the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Kevin Hodgson, 46, was last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Ave. in Vancouver on Feb. 28, according to a release issued by police more than a month after his disappearance.

He was reported missing by a friend on March 25.

Hodgson is known to be active. He doesn’t usually drive, but will cycle or use public transit.

Investigators believe he had plans to go kayaking around the time he went missing, but didn’t provide any additional details.

Hodgson is six-foot-five and 200 pounds with an athletic build, and is known to have short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy winter jacket, light blue jeans, hiking boots, a maroon toque and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police.

READ MORE: RCMP renew plea to locate missing North Vancouver man


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation
Next story
Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Just Posted

Surrey Schools to host ‘first-ever’ Youth with Autism conference

Event will be for students in grades 4 to 7

‘Freak’ mudslide north of White Rock suspends passenger trains

BNSF spokesman says slide was unusual because of weather patterns

Missing Kamloops teen believed to be in Langley

Police are asking for help locating the 14-year-old boy

On April 24, a ‘Big Sing’ rehearsal in Surrey for mass-choir event in Vancouver

At Surrey City Hall, a tune-up event for large gathering at Robson Square

Semiahmoo Secondary to host B.C. basketball all-stars

B.C. Boys Basketball Association to cap season with event in South Surrey

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Vancouver man missing since February

Kevin Hodgson last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Avenue

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

Most Read