Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver. (Mountain View Cemetery/Facebook)

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Would you share your cemetery plot?

If you arrange to get buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver, you could be.

Vancouver city council voted to amend a bylaw that would allow multiple non-related people to share the same cemetery plot.

The cemetery, which focuses on “green interment practices,” currently has 150,000 interred remains. It is Vancouver’s only cemetery.

While the cemetery has long allowed relatives to share a grave, this will be the first time non-related people can, as long as they have permission from the family who purchased the plot.

The changes take effect in 2020.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock mayor to deliver two State of the City addresses

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

White Rock mayor to deliver two State of the City addresses

Paid event to be hosted by the chamber, free event to be hosted at community centre

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Cloverdale crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

PHOTOS: ‘Spooktacular Newton’ shuts down Surrey street for family fun

Annual event included mini golf, performances, train rides, games

Surrey family winners of Centra Windows home reno contest

‘She’s the story’: Candice Dunsmore nominated family house because of dad’s years of being mom’s caretaker

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

RCMP find body near Vancouver International Airport

Body will take time to identify, police say

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday

Most Read