Vancouver-bound transit bus involved in fatal crash near Seattle

One man was killed and a woman injured in crash with bus purchased by TransLink

A new bus purchased by TransLink that was on its way to Metro Vancouver from Minnesota was involved in a fatal highway collision with a car early Friday morning.

According to Rick Johnson, with Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 90, west off North Bend, Wash., on the outskirts of Seattle.

Photos taken by Johnson at the scene and posted to social media show frontal damage to the bus, while the back of the car was destroyed from the impact.

The driver of the car, a man, was killed. A woman in the passenger seat was taken to hospital non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

#Update. The bus was being transported from Minnesota to Vancouver BC. Sadly, the male driver of the car is deceased. Female passenger in the car transported with non-life threatening injuries. Female driver of the bus not injured. No ETA for completing investigation. pic.twitter.com/I4CGFX57aI — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 22, 2019

