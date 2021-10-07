Vaccination rates continue on slow upward trend in Surrey

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by more than one per cent from Sept. 27, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Oct. 4 are: North Surrey (81 per cent), Whalley (85 per cent), Guildford (81 per cent), West Newton (86 per cent), East Newton (86 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 84.6 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up more than one per cent (83.4 per cent) from Sept. 27. First doses are at 92.3 per cent, which is up about half a per cent (91.9 per cent) from the Sept. 27.

Provincewide as of Oct. 4, it was slightly lower with 81.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 88.2 per cent have received one dose.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Sept. 27 are: North Surrey (82 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent), East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (85 per cent).

That’s about 85.4 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (84.2 per cent) from Sept. 27. About 92.7 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about half per cent (92.3) per cent) from Sept. 27.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 82.3 per cent by Oct. 4, but first doses are significantly lower at 88.7 per cent.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (84 per cent), Whalley (88 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (91 per cent) East Newton (91 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (92 percent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 88.9 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (88.1 per cent) from Sept. 27. First doses are at 92.4 per cent, which is up nearly 0.2 per cent (92.2 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have dropped slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, the BCCDC is reporting 325 cases. For Sept. 19 to 25, there were 344 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, eastern Fraser Valley is seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 368 cases in the same reporting period. But Vancouver’s weekly case count has been decreasing for the past three reporting periods.

For the week Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, Surrey was followed by Abbotsford (268 cases), Langley (220), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (191), Burnaby (151), Tri-Cities (139), North Vancouver (84), Mission (77), South Surrey/White Rock (73), Delta (65), Richmond (56), New Westminster (47), West Vancouver (15).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 has dropped slightly to 3.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent the week of Sept. 21 to 27: North Surrey (three per cent), Whalley (four per cent), Guildford (three per cent), West Newton (four per cent), East Newton (three per cent), Fleetwood (two per cent), Cloverdale (four per cent), Panorama (four per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).

