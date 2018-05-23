A composite sketch, released by Surrey RCMP, of a suspect who allegedly approached a child outside a Surrey school and tried to convince them to get in his car. (Photo: Police handout)

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP release sketch of ‘suspicious person’ who approached child outside school

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

UPDATE: Police released a composite sketch of the suspect on May 23.

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after a “suspicious” man is alleged to have approached a child outside a school and tried to convince them to get in his car.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 14 near Frost Road Elementary, in the 8600-block of 162nd Street. The child did not enter the car and ran away to a safe location, according to police, who are not releasing the gender of the child.

The man is described as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a trimmed beard with grey patches and police say he was wearing a blue turban with orange underneath.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey sedan with tinted windows and a messy interior.

Surrey RCMP are reminding children and youth of personal safety precautions:

  • Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes…avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
  • Walk with friends.
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.
  • Don’t assist strangers.
  • Trust your instincts and your feelings.
  • Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


