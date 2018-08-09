Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

UPDATE: One dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male escaped the incident after 4 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion on Ponderosa Street Thursday afternoon, the Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed.

The APD tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene to look into the fatal explosion at a residence at around 4:18 p.m., along with an ensuing fire.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

—-

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are responding to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, in west Abbotsford.

A garage was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, but crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

Two ambulances are on scene.

As of 5:15 p.m., B.C. Hydro has just arrived on the scene but the 3300-block of Ponderosa Street remains behind police lines.

Watch for more

Previous story
UPDATED: Vancouver sex offender found after failing to return to halfway house
Next story
Spectacular meteor show expected

Just Posted

Gala to help build ‘Diversity Village’ in Cloverdale planned for October

PICS’ project fundraiser to feature Premier Horgan as keynote speaker

Cloverdale-Langley City MP backs petition for heritage funding

John Aldag hopes the petition will bring more support to heritage initiatives in Canada

Sea Festival parade car signage leads to complaint

Council candidate accused of violating city bylaw with vehicle lettering promoting his bid

‘If it’s a thing of the past, so be it’

After 16 years of leading White Rock Youth Ambassadors, Debbie Ward is stepping down

Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

UPDATE: One dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male escaped the incident after 4 p.m.

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

UPDATED: Vancouver sex offender found after failing to return to halfway house

Dale Alexander hasn’t been seen since Aug. 7

Most Read