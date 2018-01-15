Drawing of the new two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, to be built on a site south of 64th Avenue and just east of 177B Street. (photo: submitted)

Unstable soil means more studies, drawings needed for Cloverdale Arena

The added geotechnical work and designs won’t put a delay on proceedings, City says

The new Cloverdale arena will require additional geotechnical work and design drawings after some of the soil on site was found to be less stable than expected.

The arena, under construction within the Cloverdale Fairgrounds just south of 64 Avenue and east of 177B Street, was expected to be completed in Spring 2019.

In November, Mayor Linda Hepner said the arena could see delays because higher than expected contracting costs required the planning team to rework the design.

Related: Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

According to Counc. Bruce Hayne, the newly discovered soil issues won’t push back timelines or upset the budget.

“There is some wiggle on the construction timelines that they give themselves on a project of this scope,” he said.

The scope of the project remains unchanged, with two sheets of ice.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

Just Posted

Unstable soil means delays for Cloverdale Arena, more studies, drawings needed

The added geotechnical work and designs won’t put a delay on proceedings, City says

Simulated whale rescue on White Rock beach

Training endeavour aimed to ready crews for future strandings

Police look for blue Pontiac Sunfire associated with missing Surrey man

Sachdeep Dhoot has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9) and was last seen in Newton

Surrey residents mourn tree loss in Hawthorne Park

Opponents hold vigil to ‘grieve loss and devastation’ of hundreds of trees

VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Large-scale paintings and drawings at Bear Creek Park facility starting Saturday, Jan. 20

VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Large-scale paintings and drawings at Bear Creek Park facility starting Saturday, Jan. 20

VIDEO: Southern schemes on stage in Langley

The farce of “The Foreigner”

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Fraser Valley truck driver killed in Alberta semi truck crash

Young driver was adjusting load on side of highway to Fort McMurray

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

Most Read