Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

The College was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay. (File photo)

A case of bad botox has lead the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons to grant an injunction against an unlicensed practitioner in Vancouver.

The college said in a news release Friday that it was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay.

The college won the court order against Iromloo in B.C. Supreme Court in February.

The individual claims she experienced bruising, headache and pain as a result of the cosmetic injections and fillers.

“This case underscores the importance of seeing a regulated health professional for cosmetic injections,” said Graeme Keirstead, chief legal counsel of the college. “Ms. Iromloo is not a registrant of the college and is not licensed to practise medicine in British Columbia.”

Iromloo is banned from all activities and services related to the use of botox and dermal fillers and cannot advertise herself as a physician in any way nor imply she has a license to practise medicine in the province.

The college is reminding the public that receiving medical services such as injections from an unlicensed practitioner is risky, and to verify the credentials of anyone practicing.



