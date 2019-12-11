Photo: Amy Reid

Two-vehicle Surrey crash snarls traffic at 152nd, Highway 10

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said police were on scene when it happened

A two-vehicle crash in the middle of the intersection of 152nd Street and Highway 10 has Wednesday morning rush hour traffic snarled in all directions.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said police were on scene when it happened, “and they observed it. They saw the collision. I don’t have word of injuries yet. Members are on scene dealing with the issue right now.”

He noted the intersection is fairly close to the detachment and the police who witnessed the crash likely “were either starting or ending their shift and they happened to be at the same intersection at the same time.”


