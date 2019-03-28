(Now-Leader file photo)

South Surrey

Two Surrey teens hurt after SUV smashes into tree, catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that leaves boy clinging to life

A 15-year-old Surrey boy is clinging to life after the SUV he was driving smashed into a tree and caught on fire in South Surrey, police say.

A 16-year-old Surrey boy was also hurt in the single vehicle crash that happened this morning (March 28) at about 4:15 a.m. in the area of 32 Avenue and 137A Street.

RCMP say witnesses pulled the teenagers from the BMW before it caught fire. Both were taken to hospital. Police say the driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and the passenger had minor injuries.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) is investigating, along with Frontline investigators and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services (ICARS).

Police say they believe speed may have been a contributing factor. Investigators are asking to speak with witnesses who saw the BMW driving before the collision or have dash-cam video.

In B.C., you have to be 16 years old before you can get your ‘L’ licence. Under the province’s graduated licensing program drivers with an ‘L’ licence must drive with a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older and are prohibited from driving between the hours of midnight at 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about crash, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
