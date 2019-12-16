Surrey School District building. (File photo)

Two Surrey elementary schools getting combined 250 new student spaces

Frost Road elementary is at 8606 162 St. and Coyote Creek is at 8131 156 St.

Two Surrey elementary schools – Frost Road and Coyote Creek – are receiving a combined 250 new student spaces, the provincial government announced Monday.

“Our community has been waiting for these additions for years,” said Jagrup Brar, NDP MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood. “I can’t wait to see these expansions completed and for the students at these schools to say goodbye to portables.”

Minister of Education Rob Fleming noted that “all students deserve to learn in positive, engaging and inspiring classrooms.” The government will provide a combined $11.8 million for the expansions, adding 10 classrooms in Fleetwood to eliminate portables at the two schools.

According to a provincial government press release, since September 2017 nearly $250 million has been approved for new schools, seismic upgrades and expansions in Surrey, helping some 7,300 Surrey students move from portables to classrooms from 2018 to 2022.

Four new schools and four additions are under construction in this city. Laurie Larson, chairwoman of the Surrey Board of Education, expressed excitement at the improvements to Coyote Creek and Frost Road. “These investments are a result of the positive relationship we have with the Province, and we’re looking forward to continue our work to build and expand even more new schools for Surrey students.”

Some school expansion projects in Surrey, with expected completion dates, are Pacific Heights Elementary (300-seat addition, April 2020), Coyote Creek Elementary (100-seat addition, September 2020), Frost Road Elementary (150-seat addition, September 2020), Sullivan Elementary (200-seat addition, September 2020), Maddaugh Road Elementary (605-seat new school, January 2021), Edgewood Drive-area elementary (new 655-seat school, January 2021), Douglas-area elementary (new 605-seat school, January 2021), Grandview Heights Secondary (new 1,500-seat school, September 2021), Sullivan Heights Secondary (700-seat addition, September 2021), and Regent Road Elementary (new 655-seat school, January 2022).


