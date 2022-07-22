File photo

File photo

Two stabbed in Whalley overnight

It happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 13000 block of 101B Avenue

Two people were injured in a stabbing at a residence in Whalley overnight.

Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said it happened at about 3 a.m. Friday, in the 13000 block of 101B Avenue.

She said police found a man and woman with injuries “consistent with stab wounds.

“First aid was rendered on scene, and both victims were transported to hospital, and are currently in stable condition,” Ghag said. “Early indications are that this incident stemmed from an altercation that preceded the stabbing.”

She said police are canvassing in the area, looking for CCTV and dash cam footage. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Cool spaces open throughout South Surrey, White Rock for relief from warm weather
Next story
BC Ferries CEO fired

Just Posted

The Cloverdale U11 AAA Tier 2 Spurs baseball team. The squad will host their division’s provincial championship tournament July 28 - 31 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Image via surrey.ca)
Cloverdale to host 2022 U11 AAA provincial championships

Head coach Shannon Maion is see with her daughter Natalie (left) after Cloverdale’s U11 Fury captured provincial softball gold earlier in July. At right Maion is seen playing for Team Canada in 2002. This year, Maion chose not to enter her team in year-round softball training, instead allowing her players to focus on the multi-sport approach. Maion said, “We showed that you do not have to be playing year round at this age in order to be successful.” (Photos submitted: Shannon Maion)
Cloverdale softball coach finds success with ‘multi-sport’ approach

Music is performed on veena during an event hosted by Sanskriti Cultural Awareness Society of BC, which is planning another Festival of India at Surrey’s Holland Park on Saturday, July 30. (Submitted photo)
Back-to-back festivals celebrate India, Jamaica at Surrey park on July’s final weekend

December 2018 saw 13 impaired drivers removed from the road by the Oceanside RCMP, up from three in 2017 and nine in 2016.
Surrey RCMP arrest two men with ‘ties to Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Pop-up banner image ×