(Photos: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Two seriously injured in jeep, train crash in Surrey

It happened at 10 a.m. at a marked train crossing at 179th Street near the Golden Ears Connector

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a jeep crashed with a train in Port Kells on Monday morning.

It happened at 10 a.m. at a marked train crossing at 179th Street near the Golden Ears Connector.

“The early indications are that the vehicle was attempting to cross the tracks when it was struck by a freight train,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said. “The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for a few hours while the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team does its investigation.

Police ask anyone with dash-cam video footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy
Next story
UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

Just Posted

VIDEO: Two seriously injured in jeep, train crash in Surrey

It happened at 10 a.m. at a marked train crossing at 179th Street near the Golden Ears Connector

31-storey tower proposed as part of plan to preserve North Surrey Medical Building

Rize Atelier plans to build 298 homes, 33,369-square-foot commercial building

Surrey council to consider ‘hold’ on development along future SkyTrain route

Councillor Locke calls for pause on development until land use plan completed for Fraser Highway

Winds force 24-hour ‘Monster and Sea’ paddlers to Surrey river as donations hit $31K

The annual event raises money for families dealing with cancer

Surrey golfers top podium at Junior Worlds Qualifier at Morgan Creek

Lauren Kim, Justin Bjornson win divisions and Maple Leaf Golf Tour-hosted event

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

5 to start your day

Gas prices hit North American record, effort to recall two MLAs over homelessness grows, and more

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

Most Read