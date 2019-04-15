VIDEO: Two seriously injured in jeep, train crash in Surrey

It happened at 10 a.m. at a marked train crossing at 179th Street near the Golden Ears Connector

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a jeep crashed with a train in Port Kells on Monday morning.

“The early indications are that the vehicle was attempting to cross the tracks when it was struck by a freight train,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said. “The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for a few hours while the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team does its investigation.

Police ask anyone with dash-cam video footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



