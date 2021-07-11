Police arrest suspect after North Delta stabbing. (File photo)

Police arrest suspect after North Delta stabbing. (File photo)

Two people stabbed in North Delta, suspect arrested

‘Targeted’ incident not believed to be related to gang conflict

Two people are injured after being stabbed in North Delta Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Sunday, Delta Police Department said officers were called to a disturbance at Gunderson Park in North Delta shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers located two victims who had been stabbed.

One victim suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim’s injuries are believed to be minor.

“The suspect has been located and arrested and is currently in police custody,” said Sergeant James Sandberg.

Police said the event occurred between people known to each other and it is an isolated, targeting incident.

“It is not believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict or a wider public safety concern. All people involved are Delta residents,” the news release said.

Gunderson Park has since reopened to the public.

Previous story
3 teens rescued off Crescent Beach
Next story
Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

Just Posted

Police arrest suspect after North Delta stabbing. (File photo)
Two people stabbed in North Delta, suspect arrested

Andrew Newman assisted with the rescue of three teens Saturday evening. Newman towed the partially submerged Sea-Doo back to shore. (Contributed photo)
3 teens rescued off Crescent Beach

Bryon Andronik was last seen July 10, 2021, at his mother’s residence on the 2800-block of 156 Street. (RCMP handout)
RCMP looking for missing man last seen in South Surrey

Kayla Borkowsky, 22, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She was given one year to live and her friend has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for 22-year-old Chilliwack mom with brain cancer, given 1 year to live