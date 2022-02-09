Two people in ‘serious’ condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP say it is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Police are investigating after a shooting in Fraser Heights Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) around 168 Street and 104 Avenue. Two people were injured in the shooting, police say. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating after a shooting in Fraser Heights Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said two people were injured in a shooting near 168 Street and 104 Avenue around 11:30 p.m., adding they’re in hospital.

Sangha said the female victim is in “serious condition,” and the male victim has “life-threatening injuries.”

But due to the life-threatening injuries of one of the victims, she said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Sangha also said the shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The detachment’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, with help from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said there were “well over a dozen police units including the Gang Enforcement Team.”

He added police officers had taped off a “large area and were focused on a car near the entrance to the service station” on 104 Avenue.

As of 9:38 a.m., there are still road closures in place.

Police have the intersection of 168 Street and 104 Avenue closed in all directions, as well as 104 Avenue is closed between 167 and 168 streets. Surrey RCMP say the closures will “remain in effect for an undetermined amount of time while investigators continue to collect evidence.”

Sangha said the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team has been deployed in the city “with an aggressive plan to target criminals who put the community at risk.

The plan, she noted, prioritizes those individuals who pose the highest risk to public safety because of their “actions, affiliations, involvement with gangs and drug trafficking in the province.”

Since Jan. 1, the gang enforcement team has conducted:

• 45 establishment checks for the Inadmissable Patron Program, resulting in one person being removed for their association to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

• 53 outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse checks

• 79 curfew checks of Lower Mainland gang conflic “participants currently living in Surrey”

• 25 drug investigations that resulted in policing seizing fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp