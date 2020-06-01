Two more cases of COVID-19 infections were reported by the Langley Lodge on Monday, June. 1. (Langley Advance Times/File)

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley long term care facility

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Langley Lodge care home.

A statement issued late Monday afternoon, June 1, said one additional resident and one staff member tested positive as a result of facility testing of asymptomatic residents and staff on May 28 and 29.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Family of the resident has been notified, said the joint statement by CEO Debra Hauptman and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan.

Langley Lodge has suffered 22 deaths of residents due to the coronavirus. There are current six “ac tive cases,” the facility reported.

Staff are working to transfer COVID-positive residents to one unit, “where we can intensify resources and minimize further exposures,” the online statement said.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

A specialized ultraviolet germ sterilization machine has been deployed in high priority areas and will continue to be used throughout the next few weeks.

“We are very thankful to have access to this machine during this outbreak,” the statement said.

All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.

“This population are in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia. They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end of life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus.”

