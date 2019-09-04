Surrey RCMP investigate the scene of a “targeted” shooting in Fraser Heights on Sept. 3, in the 15900-block of 111th Avenue. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Crime

Two men hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area

Police say there are ‘no indications of a continued risk’ to the public

Two men were hurt in what police are calling a “targeted” shooting in Fraser Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to multiple reports of gunfire at about 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 3, in the 15900-block of 111th Avenue. Officers arrived and say they found two men who had “apparent gun-shot wounds.”

Police say both men were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene shows a black Chrysler 300 riddled with bullet holes, sitting on a grass lawn in a residential area.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene, “two victims were shot while in a Chrysler 300 that was on 111th Ave then sped off and crashed onto the lawn of a home on 150th Street.”

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

“Early indications are that this was a targeted incident,” according to an RCMP press release. “While the public was placed at risk as this incident unfolded, there are no indications of a continued risk.”

READ ALSO: Police investigating after bullet-marred vehicles located in South Surrey

SEE ALSO: Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

The area surrounding this incident was blocked off to the public while police gathered evidence and information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.

Surrey RCMP say there have been 30 reports of shots fired the city so far this year, which they say is on par with 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Shots fired – 2019
Infogram


