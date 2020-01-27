Two men charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Surrey case

Two men charged with first-degree murder in killing of Andrew Baldwin, 30, in Surrey

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 11, 2019 homicide of Andrew Baldwin, 30, in Surrey.

Baldwin was pronounced dead in hospital after police found him unresponsive after receiving a call for assistance from a residence in the 10700-block of 124th Street.

Jordon Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi are expected to appear in Surrey provincial court today (Monday, Jan. 27).

Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said Bottomley and Hothi were arrested on Jan. 24.

“There was a great deal of coordinated effort by our investigators and many partners this past weekend that has resulted in charge approval,” he said. “No further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.”

READ ALSO: Brother of man killed in Surrey Remembrance Day recently shot dead in Chilliwack



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter