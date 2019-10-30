Surrey homicide victim Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48 died after a fight near a McDonald’s in Cedar Hills on 2018. (Submitted photo)

Two men charged in 2018 Surrey murder

Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, was killed in an alley in Cedar Hills

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 19, 2018 homicide of Lakhwinder Singh Bal in Surrey.

Police say Bal, 48, was involved in an “altercation” in an alley next to the parking lot of the McDonald’s at Prince Charles Boulevard and 96th Avenue in Cedar Hills.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrested Daljeet Biring and Gurmail Biring on Oct. 25 and they were subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT said first responders found Bal unconscious. He died in hospital.

“This was not a random incident nor gang-related,” Jang said.

READ ALSO: Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Both accused men appeared in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 28. Their next appearance is set for Nov. 19.

Superintendent Dave Chauhan, officer in charge of IHIT, said he’s “exceedingly proud” of his investigators and other police “for their tireless work on behalf of Mr. Lakhwinder Bal’s family and wider community.”

The fight happened at about 9 o’clock on a Sunday night.


