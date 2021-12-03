Two men arrested in Surrey after stealing vehicle in Vancouver

VPD says one suspect taken to hospital to be treated for dog bite

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said VPD officers followed a stolen vehicle into Surrey and attempted to stop it, with help from RCMP from both Surrey and Burnaby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A vehicle that was stolen in Vancouver ended with arrests in Guildford Friday (Dec. 3).

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said a vehicle was stolen in Vancouver, then Burnaby RCMP got involved before it ended in Surrey with a road closure around 156 Street and 104 Avenue.

Sangha said Surrey RCMP got the call to assist around 8:30 a.m. and it had wrapped up before 11 a.m.

She added there were no injuries reported.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said VPD officers followed the stolen vehicle into Surrey and attempted to stop it.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was arrested without incident, Addison noted. He had outstanding warrants and was taken to jail.

Addison said the driver, a 41-year-old man, “attempted to flee, and was arrested with assistance from a VPD police dog.” He was taken to hospital to get treated for a dog bite.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmpVancouver Police