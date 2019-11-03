Two killed in early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

A traffic fatality in Kamloops in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 has resulted in the closure of 1st Avenue between Seymour Street and Nicola Street, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

“Due to the severity of this collision, our investigation could take most of the day,” says RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “We thank motorists for avoiding this area and taking alternate routes.”

Kamloops RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision on 1st Avenue and Battle Street at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 3. The collision involved a car with four occupants and a pickup truck.

When officers arrived they found that two occupants of the car were already deceased. The other two occupants — one in life-threatening condition and the other with non-life threatening injuries — were taken to Royal Inland Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck had left the area before police arrived.

Kamloops RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at (250) 828-3000. They are also asking the driver of the pickup truck, or anyone who has information about the driver, to contact them. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say
Next story
All evacuations lifted for Southern California wildfire

Just Posted

Surrey’s top cop stresses the importance of community

RCMP held its first public safety fair

101-year-old Langley soldier receives service medals three-quarters of a century after World War II

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Vounteer firefighter and former marine to row for PTSD support

Former member of U.K.’s elite Royal Marine Commando unit to launch Remembrance Day fundraiser

Surrey staff provide ‘simplified’ changes to bylaw about living, sleeping in RVs

Discussions at Oct. 21 previously referred back to staff

Metro Vancouver board endorses 8-lane replacement for Massey Tunnel

Public consultation scheduled to take place in November and December, province says

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Two killed in early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch

Some protesters carried signs proclaiming that ‘Trans rights are human rights’

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

UPDATE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

Body of Jordan Christopher Smyth found in rural area on Soowahlie reserve near Chilliwack on Nov. 1

Most Read