VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey motorcycle crash

Air ambulance dispatched following incident at 148 Street and 30 Avenue Monday

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Two people have been taken to hospital – including one by air ambulance, with life-threatening injuries – following a crash this morning in South Surrey involving a motorcycle.

According to one person who was at the scene, a couple in their 50s were injured at approximately 9 a.m., when their motorcycle rear-ended a stopped vehicle that was behind a truck waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of 148 Street and 30 Avenue.

The motorcycle came to rest on a yellow concrete median.

In a news release issued just after 12:30 p.m., police say it’s believed the vehicles were in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The man was airlifted in critical condition, and the woman was transported by ground ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigation – by Surrey’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service – is ongoing and 148 Street is closed between 28 and 30 Avenue “for the foreseeable future,” the release states.