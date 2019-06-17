Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey motorcycle crash

Air ambulance dispatched following incident at 148 Street and 30 Avenue Monday

Two people have been taken to hospital – including one by air ambulance, with life-threatening injuries – following a crash this morning in South Surrey involving a motorcycle.

According to one person who was at the scene, a couple in their 50s were injured at approximately 9 a.m., when their motorcycle rear-ended a stopped vehicle that was behind a truck waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of 148 Street and 30 Avenue.

The motorcycle came to rest on a yellow concrete median.

In a news release issued just after 12:30 p.m., police say it’s believed the vehicles were in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The man was airlifted in critical condition, and the woman was transported by ground ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigation – by Surrey’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service – is ongoing and 148 Street is closed between 28 and 30 Avenue “for the foreseeable future,” the release states.

 

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed
Next story
Shots fired at massive Toronto Raptors rally, police say

Just Posted

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

South Asian Mental Health Alliance receives $112K to train 100 ‘youth ambassadors’

The first batch of 25 youth will begin training in Surrey next week

Delta police donate recovered bikes back to the community

18 bikes were donated to R.E.C. for Kids, a non-profit that provides sports equipment to kids in need

VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey motorcycle crash

Air ambulance dispatched following incident at 148 Street and 30 Avenue Monday

Surrey RCMP launches online crime reporting tool today

The online crime reporting tool goes live Monday but for emergencies people should still call 911

Shots fired at massive Toronto Raptors rally, police say

There are reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read