Penticton RCMP have the highest caseload in the province.

Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting

Police say incident is ‘not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting in Newton Friday evening (Aug. 20).

At 5:41 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700-block of 70 Avenue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

McKinney said a male was found suffering from “serious, life threatening injuries,” adding he was transported to hospital.

McKinney added two people are currently in custody.

The release notes officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speak with witnesses to obtain further information. It adds Surrey RCMP was still on scene as of 8:22 p.m.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

McKinney said initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting and involves people known to each other, but added it is “not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with more information or dash-cam video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502, quoting file number 21-126549. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

More to come.

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Woman discovered dead in a Pitt Meadows field possibly killed by a black bear

Just Posted

Participants in the 2019 Terry Fox Run are seen outside the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 15, 2019. This year the in-person run has returned after being held as a virtual event only in 2020. Registration will open at the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. with the run set to start at 10 a.m. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sept. 19

Yogesh Bansal walks into the Cloverdale Rodeo Association offices on the Fairgrounds. Bansal, the controller for the Cloverdale Rodeo and a South Asian, said the allegations of anti-South Asian racism being levelled against the former Rodeo GM Mike MacSorely are “absolutely not true.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Racism allegations hard to believe say three South Asians with ties to Rodeo

Penticton RCMP have the highest caseload in the province.
Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting

Clothes 2U will give away clothing, toys, and other items during an event scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 21) in Newton. Admission is $2 and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Contributed photo)
Clothes 2U event scheduled for Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Saturday