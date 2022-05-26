Two elderly pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by car in Abbotsford

Two elderly pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Thursday afternoon (May 26) in Abbotsford.
The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of Ware Street and Bourquin Crescent West.
Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said the pedestrians who were struck are an 88-year-old man and 85-year-old woman.
“The driver and passenger of the vehicle are quite shaken, but they were uninjured, remained on scene and are cooperating with police,” Thomas said.
The intersection was closed to traffic for a few hours, but is now open.
The Abbotsford Police Department is asking that any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage in the area just before the collision contact them at 604-859-5225.
vhopes@abbynews.com
