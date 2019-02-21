(Google Maps)

Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

RCMP say a Good Samaritan pulled the kids to safety

Two boys who fell through the ice on a small lake in Coquitlam are okay thanks to one man who was able to save them.

The boys, both age 10, had been on the lake near Lodge Drive in the River Springs area, RCMP said Thursday in a news release, when they fell through.

READ MORE: Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey river

People called 911, but when police, firefighters and paramedics arrived, the boys were already safe on shore. A 55-year-old man had been able to pull them out.

They were both taken to hospital to be checked for hypothermia and shock.

Police did not say what the boys were doing on the lake, nor where the Good Samaritan came from.

“This is reminder that most surfaces that appear to have ice are not thick enough to hold much weight,” RCMP said. “[Do] not venture onto these lakes, or similar bodies of water.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Somebody’s going to be shot’ in upcoming election campaign, Canada’s top bureaucrat says
Next story
B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak, minister says

Just Posted

Heritage Surrey launches time-lapse mapping tool

It matches local historical images to modern-day locations

UPDATE: Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding missing 52-year-old

Police say William Michaels last seen on Feb. 19

Private school for hockey players pitched for Surrey’s Excellent Ice arena

Lark Group draws up expansion plan for facility built and operated by the Surrey company since 1999

From a drunk judge to Clifford Olson: George Garrett recounts a life in B.C. news radio

New book from ‘Intrepid Reporter’ George Garrett offers readers a glimpse behind the headlines

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

RCMP say a Good Samaritan pulled the kids to safety

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Finalists announced for 2019 Surrey Women in Business Awards

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 13 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

Most Read