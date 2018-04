Police received call for gunshots in the neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m.

Police say two people have been found dead at a home in Richmond, B.C.

RCMP say officers were called for reports of gun fire in a residential neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers responding to the call found two bodies inside a residence.

No details have been released on the identities of the deceased or what caused their deaths.

Police say the deaths do not appear to be random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

The Canadian Press