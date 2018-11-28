Two BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Victoria and Lower Mainland

Ferry passengers planning to travel to or from Vancouver and Victoria are out of luck this morning as the Spirit of British Columbia has cancelled two of its sailings.
BC Ferries said the vessel is experiencing a mechanical difficulty with its fuel pumps that led to cancelling the 7 a.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay.
#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay #SpiritofBritishColumbia 7:00am sailing ex. Tsawwassen & 9:00am sailing ex. Swartz Bay have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulties: https://t.co/9g02aQe5EU ^hy
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) November 28, 2018
In fiscal 2018, a BC Ferries performance submission to the commissioner said the company had a $1.7 million increase in costs for emergency drydocking, when vessels need unscheduled repairs or maintenance.
@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca