Two arrested in South Surrey parking lot

Officers with Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team arrest a man and a woman in the Peninsula Village parking lot Tuesday afternoon, in connection with a stolen-property investigation. (Ken Thibault photo)

The arrest of two people in the parking lot of Peninsula Village in South Surrey Tuesday afternoon looked like “all hell broke loose.”

“There were plainclothes police all over the place and it looked pretty serious,” Ken Thibault told Peace Arch News of the incident that played out around 2:30 p.m. at the 15355 24 Ave. shopping centre.

“They had them in handcuffs on the ground right in front of the loonie store.”

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Grieg told PAN the arrests – of a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were carried out by the detachment’s Auto Crime Target Team, in connection with a stolen-property investigation.

One vehicle was seized as evidence, and two people were held for a court appearance, Grieg said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid, he added.