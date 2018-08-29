Officers with Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team arrest a man and a woman in the Peninsula Village parking lot Tuesday afternoon, in connection with a stolen-property investigation. (Ken Thibault photo)

Two arrested in South Surrey parking lot

Stolen-property investigation leads police to Peninsula Village

The arrest of two people in the parking lot of Peninsula Village in South Surrey Tuesday afternoon looked like “all hell broke loose.”

“There were plainclothes police all over the place and it looked pretty serious,” Ken Thibault told Peace Arch News of the incident that played out around 2:30 p.m. at the 15355 24 Ave. shopping centre.

“They had them in handcuffs on the ground right in front of the loonie store.”

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Grieg told PAN the arrests – of a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were carried out by the detachment’s Auto Crime Target Team, in connection with a stolen-property investigation.

One vehicle was seized as evidence, and two people were held for a court appearance, Grieg said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid, he added.

Previous story
B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of John A. Macdonald statue
Next story
Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipeline’s fate: experts

Just Posted

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Two arrested in South Surrey parking lot

Stolen-property investigation leads police to Peninsula Village

No jail time for man busted in Surrey Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

UPDATED: Surrey motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Abbotsford

A 51-year-old woman, also from Surrey, investigated for impaired driving following the crash

Surrey cracking down on panhandling after spike in complaints

Downtown Surrey BIA is calling for changes to medians to help deter panhandlers

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Union calls for more security at Colony Farm hospital following staff injuries

BC Government Employees Union accuses employer at forensic psychiatric hospital of being ‘complicit’

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of John A. Macdonald statue

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps issued the statement Wednesday on her municipal campaign website

B.C. college offering continuing education courses in cannabis

From business fundamentals to growing your own cannabis, Okanagan College offering education courses

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

House, towed by truck, knocks out power

Electricity cut to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Most Read