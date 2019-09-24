Two arrested in one of three Downtown Eastside shootings in 24 hours

26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal are in custody

Two people have been arrested after Monday’s shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – one of the neighbourhood’s three shootings in 24 hours.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting shots fired at the Grand Union Hotel, near East Hastings and Abbott streets, on Sept. 23 just before 6:30 a.m. A 50-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives have since arrested 26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal, both of Vancouver.

Brown was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to an order. Cardinal was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm. They are both in custody.

READ MORE: Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Sgt. Aaron Roed said investigations into the Monday morning shooting, as well as two other shootings that happened on Sunday in the same are, remain active.

“We believe there were others involved in these three incidents,” Roed said. “It’s very important we hear from anyone with information.”

Police are again appealing for dashcam or cell phone video from the area of Hastings to Keefer just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, and later that day around 6 p.m. along Dunlevy to Heatley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line
Next story
Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Just Posted

Surrey’s first professional female firefighter caps off inspiring career

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

Where to find South Surrey-White Rock candidates

Campaign offices open for all five vying to represent the riding

Couples unite for ‘two pianos, eight hands’ concert in Surrey to kick off morning series

‘Pianopoly’ performance at the arts centre opens Bergmanns’ Coffee Concert series for 2019-20

VIDEO: Reckless to rock Bryan Adams hits at Delta concert

The North Delta-based tribute band will be playing Ladner’s Genesis Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Two arrested in one of three Downtown Eastside shootings in 24 hours

26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal are in custody

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Most Read