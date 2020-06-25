Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a reporters question during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Monday June 22, 2020. The federal government is to launch a program today aimed at encouraging students to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19 â€” more than two months after first announcing it and just in time for those who haven’t been able to find a summer job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

The federal government is launching the Canada Student Service Grant to allow post-secondary students and recent grads to get experience, serve their community and get funding for it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau Cottage Thursday (June 25.)

The program would provide students with $1,000 to $5,000 to pay for tuition in the fall or to get work experience in the midst of an economic downturn. The money, which was will paid out in a lump sum, depends on the amount of hours completed between Thursday, June 25 and Saturday, Oct. 31:

  • 100 hours for $1,000
  • 200 hours for $2,000
  • 300 hours for $3,000
  • 400 hours for $4,000
  • 500 hours for $5,000

Applicants must hit each threshold before earning the amount.

In order to be eligible, students must be enrolled and attending a post-secondary institution during spring, summer or fall 2020; have graduated no earlier than December 2019; be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, First Nations, Metis, Inuit or have refugee status; and be 30 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020.

International students are not eligible for the program, but Canadian students studying abroad but currently living in Canada can apply.

Those receiving the Canada Emergency Student Benefit – $1,250 a month, or $2,000 for those with disabilities or dependants – are eligible, as are students who are employed. Students receiving a micro-grant though the Canada Service Corps program may apply their hours towards the new grant.

Students who are getting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit – $2,000 per month – or have ever gotten it, are not eligible.

More to come.

