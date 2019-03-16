Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association Annual General Meeting in Ottawa on Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau expected to shuffle federal cabinet Monday: source

This will be the third time the prime minister switches up his roster this year

A senior government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle the federal cabinet on Monday.

This will be the third time the prime minister switches up his roster this year.

In January, Trudeau moved Jody Wilson-Raybould to veterans affairs from the justice portfolio, which went to David Lametti.

The prime minister made a few more changes earlier this month to fill the void left by Wilson-Raybould after she resigned from cabinet amid the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy.

A few days after the mini-shuffle, Jane Philpott also stepped down from cabinet, saying she had lost confidence in the government over its handling of the SNC-Lavalin issue.

Philpott had served as president of the Treasury Board.

The Canadian Press

