Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families. The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan

Others say they have been waiting for information on hundreds of applications and requests for help

Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families.

The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada.

Much of that anxiety has been linked to what Canadian veterans and advocacy groups working to evacuate those Afghans say are onerous paperwork requirements and a lack of communication from immigration officials.

But Trudeau said the main reason the handful of evacuation flights that have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan have been half full is because the Taliban are preventing people from reaching the Kabul airport.

Trudeau’s comments stand in contrast to former interpreters, veterans and others who say they have been waiting for information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on hundreds of applications and requests for help.

Andrew Rusk, the founder of a national advocacy campaign to bring interpreters and local staff to Canada, says his group has heard from dozens of Afghans who have submitted their paperwork and are waiting for any word on whether they can escape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Afghanistanfederal election

Previous story
UPDATED: O’Toole takes aim at Trudeau, Singh as inflation numbers shift focus of campaign

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Aerial view rendering of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel favoured by Metro Vancouver’s board of directors to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia image)
New 8-lane ‘immersed-tube’ to replace Massey Tunnel

Young Peninsula jazz drummer Oliver Fentum, formerly of Semiahmoo Secondary, will spend his Grade 12 year at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan on a scholarship. Contributed photo
White Rock jazz drummer wins prestigious scholarship to U.S. school

Sandy Gerber talks about “The Secret to Successful Romantic Relationships” during the TEDxBearCreekPark event in March 2021. The event is now known as TEDxSurrey, next planned for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Photo: YouTube.com)
The re-branded TEDxSurrey event books a February date at Bell theatre