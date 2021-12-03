Trucks, bus damaged in rock-throwing spree from South Surrey overpass

Surrey RCMP released three photos – two showing damage done by rocks that were thrown off a Highway 99 pedestrian overpass, plus one showing the size of one of the rocks – in an effort to identify the culprits behind a series of recent incidents. (Surrey RCMP photos) Surrey RCMP released three photos – two showing damage done by rocks that were thrown off a Highway 99 pedestrian overpass, plus one showing the size of one of the rocks – in an effort to identify the culprits behind three recent incidents. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a series of dangerous incidents involving rocks thrown from a Highway 99 pedestrian overpass in South Surrey.

Police say several semi-trucks and a bus were struck in incidents on Nov. 26, 29 and 30.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“These incidents are very concerning,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release issued Friday morning (Dec. 3).

“Throwing objects off of the overpass has the potential to cause serious or even fatal injuries to the occupants of vehicles.”

The overpass where the incidents took place is between the 32 Avenue and King George Boulevard exits off of Highway 99. Opened in 2011, it connects the 3700-block of 148 street to several walking paths in the area.

In the first incident, at 7:44 p.m. on Nov. 26, one semi-truck and a transit bus were damaged; in the second, on Nov. 29 at 10:49 p.m., two semi-trucks were damaged; and in the most recent incident, at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 30), two semi-trucks were damaged.

In one incident, a rock the size of baseball was located.

Police hope by sharing details, those with information that could identify the perpetrator or perpetrators will come forward. Investigators are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

“We are asking anyone with information to contact police,” Munn said.

“If you reside in the area please check your residential cameras and be sure to report all suspicious activity to police.”

To contact police, call 605-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

