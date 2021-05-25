Truck loses traction on Oxford Street, crashes into White Rock house

A vehicle crashed into a house off White Rock’s Oxford Street on Monday. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock’s Oxford Street was temporarily closed on Sunday after a truck lost traction and plowed into a house.

White Rock RCMP said the steep hill was closed by the City of White Rock due to road oil being brought to the surface by rain.

“Traction uphill can be a challenge in these conditions,” police said in a tweet. “Truck lost uphill traction & ended up sliding backward into a house.”

Nobody was injured in the incident but police report “significant” property damage.

Oxford St hill closed by @whiterockcity for time being due to road oil brought to the surface by rain. Traction uphill can be a challenge in these conditions. Truck lost uphill traction & ended up sliding backward into a house. All ok, but significant property damage. pic.twitter.com/B1p5V3kKce — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) May 24, 2021

City of White RockRCMPTraffic