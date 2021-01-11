Angela Prestbakmo, Paul Prestbakmo’s sister, listens to drumming outside Surrey Provincial Court Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Angela Prestbakmo, Paul Prestbakmo’s sister, listens to drumming outside Surrey Provincial Court Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Trial underway in 2019 murder of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo

Prestbakmo’s family gathered, drummed in show of support outside Surrey court house

Loved ones, friends, and several generations of Semiahmoo First Nation families met at Surrey Provincial Court Monday as the trial began for two youths accused in the murder of Paul Prestbakmo.

Outside the courthouse, Angela Prestbakmo, Paul’s sister, explained that the family’s show of support is not only for loved ones of her brother, but for everyone who has been victimized by the crime, including people who have been subpoenaed to testify.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” Angela told Peace Arch News. “I’m really worried about the (witnesses) that are coming and I hope they understand the community is there to support them and we’re trying our best.

“It’s tough… it’s tough.”

Prestbakmo, 45, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019, in a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street, shortly after stepping outside to take out his trash and have a cigarette. A month later, police announced charges against two teens in connection with the crime.

And one month after that, in October, police announced further charges of aggravated assault against the same teens, in connection with an assault that occurred just hours before Prestbakmo was killed. It was an assault that police said left a White Rock senior with life-changing injuries.

RELATED: Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

The identities of the accused are protected under a publication ban due to their age. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in October 2019 that the accused were 15 and 16 years old at that time.

In court Monday, both accused entered not-guilty pleas to aggravated assault and second-degree murder charges.

In her opening remarks, Crown counsel Stephanie Sfikas painted a picture of what allegedly took place that summer evening, and noted that evidence includes DNA, CCTV footage, blood splatter evidence and witness accounts.

Sfikas told the court the evidence will show that the two accused were at a house party that evening, and both were upset with their girlfriends.

The pair had left the party, Sfikas said, to get cigarettes when they ran into, and allegedly assaulted, the first victim. Following the assault, she said, the two accused returned to the house party.

“They left the party again about 15 minutes after their initial return, saying that they needed to go for another walk to calm down. This time, each carrying a knife,” Sfikas told the court.

RELATED: Trial on South Surrey murder, assault charges to remain linked

Sfikas told the court that the accused encountered Prestbakmo – a popular mechanic – outside the McDonald’s restaurant in the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and attacked him, stabbing him 42 times in the chest, abdomen, back, neck and left arm.

After the attack, Sfikas said, the two accused returned once again to the party.

The stabbing took place across the street from the South Surrey RCMP police detachment. Surrey RCMP Const. Robert Jinda, who was the first witness called to the stand, told the court he was on duty that evening and was sitting in his vehicle, in the process of rolling up his window, when he heard an unusual sound.

He told the court he wasn’t sure what the sound was, but it caught his attention.

“It was a sound that stuck with me,” Jinda told the court.

Jinda said he searched the area and located a man lying on the ground and shouted to him.

“The person yelled back to me that they were stabbed and they were dying,” Jinda said.

Const. Derek Hamel, who was also called as a witness, said he arrived on scene shortly after the incident. He told the court he followed as a police dog tracked a scent to the front door of a South Surrey home.

Another officer who was called to the witness stand described observing, during processing, what appeared to be blood on the hands and shoes of one of the accused.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

CourtcrimeSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank Nov. 12. The number of registered families at the FVRFB continues to increase says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank adding an extra distribution day

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank will now be open 3 days a week

Angela Prestbakmo, Paul Prestbakmo’s sister, listens to drumming outside Surrey Provincial Court Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Trial underway in 2019 murder of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo

Prestbakmo’s family gathered, drummed in show of support outside Surrey court house

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

File photo
Surrey man charged with drug crimes in connection with Vancouver constable being busted

Police began an investigation into Dilpreet Kooner, 20, of Surrey while they were investigating Constable Neil Logan of the Vancouver Police Department

Representatives from the Cowell Foundation present the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation a cheque for $250,000 to fund critical surgical and long-term care equipment needs at the hospital. (Submitted photo)
$250,000 donation to fund ‘critical equipment’ needs at Delta Hospital

Cowell Foundation’s donation to support the hospital’s surgical patients and long-term care residents

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau brings the holidays to 700 families

Despite COVID-19 limitations, 2020’s campaign went smoothly

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer took the witness stand in his own defence on Oct. 6, 2020 in his trial for child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court. The trial ended Jan. 7, 2021. (File)
Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial wraps up

Judge’s decision in case of John Vermeer put over to another date

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Most Read