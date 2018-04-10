Evidence markers and police tape mark the scene of two shots-fired incidents in South Surrey last September. (File photo)

Trial set in pair of South Surrey shots-fired incidents

Proceedings against Cameron Barton to get underway Nov. 20

A Surrey man charged in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents that occurred last September is to go to trial on the matter.

According to court records online, proceedings for Cameron Barton were set Monday in Surrey Provincial Court, with the trial scheduled for 12 days, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11.

Barton has been in custody since last Sept. 25, the day after two consecutive days of shots fired in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue. Police confirmed that both incidents targeted the same South Surrey home.

A charge of reckless discharge of a firearm was announced against Barton on Sept. 28, following the arrest three days earlier of five individuals at a White Rock home, where police located “a substantial amount of evidence that included weapons, drugs and cash.”

Four of those five were released from custody the following day.

Police confirmed those arrests were linked to the South Surrey shots-fired incidents, which were described as “targeted and related.”

Barton is facing more than a dozen charges, including unlawfully discharge a firearm, possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Court records indicate Barton is scheduled for trials on two other matters ahead of the November proceedings. The first, concerning drug-related charges from June 2016 in Langley, is scheduled to get underway on June 1. The second, a charge of assault with a weapon related to an incident alleged to have occurred in May of last year, is set for July 23-26.

 

Police were at a two-storey Goggs Avenue home in White Rock Sept. 26, in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents that occurred in South Surrey days before. (File photo)

