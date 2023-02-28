The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Abbotsford police officer begins in Nelson

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter in the death of Const. Allan Young

The trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in the summer of 2020 on Baker Street in Nelson will begin today in Nelson court.

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter following an incident on July 16, 2020 in which Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was injured. Young died of his injuries five days later.

This week’s proceedings consist of pre-trial motions on which there is a publication ban. The actual trial starts March 6.

Nelson Police Department said at the time that Young was struck with an object after approaching a 26-year-old man who “was causing a disturbance in the roadway.”

Willness has been in custody since he was charged in March 2021.

Prior to his death, Young had served in the Toronto Police Service before joining the Abbotsford Police Department in 2004.

