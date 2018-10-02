Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

A Greater Victoria father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, will have his case tried in the Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. The trial of Andrew Berry is currently set to commence on Apr. 8, 2019.

RELATED: Case of slain Oak Bay sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

RELATED: Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

A publication ban on court proceedings continues to be in effect.

On Christmas Day, sisters 4-year-old Aubrey and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were in the care of their father Andrew at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Oak Bay, B.C. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Their mother, Sarah Cotton, contacted the Oak Bay police who responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Andrew was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.

RELATED: Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

 

