Crews on scene to clear the debris

Crews were on scene at Fraser Highway and 96th Avenue on Thursday (Aug. 6) to clear the debris from a tree that fell across the road.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the tree fell onto and blocked 96th Avenue westbound, just west of Fraser Highway. It also blocked one eastbound lane.

Surrey Fire Service, city crews and Surrey RCMP were on scene to block traffic and clear debris.

Surrey