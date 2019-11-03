A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Sixteen SeaBus sailings will be cancelled on Sunday due to union job action, according to TransLink.

The job action, which started Friday morning, has Coast Mountain Bus Company bus operators not wearing uniforms and maintenance staff not working overtime. Unifor, the union representing 5,000 transit workers, has said it will continue escalating job action until their demands are met.

Unifor has asked for a bigger pay raise than offered by Coast Mountain Bus Company, and longer scheduled breaks for bus drivers.

On Sunday, TransLink said the following sailings will be cancelled:

  • 1:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay
  • 1:45 p.m. from Waterfront

  • 3:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

  • 3:45 p.m. from Waterfront

  • 4:45 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

  • 5:00 p.m. from Waterfront

TransLink said there will also be 10 sailing cancellations between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., with sailings every 30 minutes instead of every 15. Regular 30 minute service will continue after 9:15 p.m, the transit authority said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

Just Posted

Surrey’s top cop stresses the importance of community

RCMP held its first public safety fair

101-year-old Langley soldier receives service medals three-quarters of a century after World War II

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Vounteer firefighter and former marine to row for PTSD support

Former member of U.K.’s elite Royal Marine Commando unit to launch Remembrance Day fundraiser

Surrey staff provide ‘simplified’ changes to bylaw about living, sleeping in RVs

Discussions at Oct. 21 previously referred back to staff

Metro Vancouver board endorses 8-lane replacement for Massey Tunnel

Public consultation scheduled to take place in November and December, province says

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch

Some protesters carried signs proclaiming that ‘Trans rights are human rights’

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

UPDATE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

Body of Jordan Christopher Smyth found in rural area on Soowahlie reserve near Chilliwack on Nov. 1

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Most Read