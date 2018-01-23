TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card

TransLink officially debuted on Tuesday its universal fare gate system at Skytrain stations.

Passengers who cannot tap at Compass Card at fare gates because of a disability can now register for a radio-frequency identification, or RFID, card that will automatically send a signal and open a designated gate.

“TransLink has lived up to the commitment it made to us to develop a solution for people unable to tap in and out independently at Compass Card fare gates,” Jane Dyson, executive director of Disability Alliance BC, said in a release.

So far, more than 40 per cent of Skytrain stations with fare gates have been outfitted with RFID readers, with the aim to have it set up at all stations, as well as the SeaBus terminals, by the end of the year.

Officials say TransLink will be the first authority in the world to offer automated, touchless access to a gated transit system.

READ MORE: Special SkyTrain gates promised for disabled passengers who can’t tap out

READ MORE: TransLink to staff closed SkyTrain fare gates

The $9-million program was funded by the federal government, provincial government and TransLink.

Transit users can register online for the program. They will need to meet with an occupational therapist to determine if an RFID card is right for them.

