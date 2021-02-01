TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike

Canada Line workers could walk off the job Monday (Feb. 1) afternoon as they reach the end of the 72-hour strike notice given late last week.

The B.C. Government & Service Employees’ Union said that workers have been without a contract since the end of 2019 and negotiations have been ongoing since February 2020. Workers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action in November. The union said its member are scheduled to restart talks Monday morning after 17 hours of negotiations over the weekend “brought the sides closer together, but did not result in a deal.”

At issue, the union said, is wage parity, improved sick leave and contract length.

“This dispute is about frontline workers fighting for the respect and support they deserve,” said union president Stephanie Smith. “The bottom line is our members are demanding fair compensation, meaningful sick benefits, and basic respect from their employer for the vital services they’ve provided to our communities, especially during the pandemic.”

The Canada Line, which is operated on TransLink’s behalf by Protrans, could see disruptions starting this afternoon if an 11th-hour agreement is not reached.

According to TransLink, bus volume might be increased on existing routes to handle excess passengers. The Canada Line connects Richmond to Downtown Vancouver.

