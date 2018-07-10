TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K

TransLink’s top executive earned $415,435 in 2017, a just released renumeration report shows.
That figure pushes Kevin Desmond’s total compensation up just under 25 per cent, compared to last year’s $317,600.
Desmond still sits below previous TransLink CEO Ian Jarvis’s $463,463 2016 paycheque.
With his compensation topping $400,000, Desmond’s salary tops that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at just under $350,000 and BC Transit CEO Manuel Achadinha’s $327,559 take-home pay, but keeps him well below former BC Hydro CEO Jessica McDonald’s $528,343, BC Ferries CEO Mike Corrgian’s $563,000.
The B.C. Rapid Transit Company president Vivienne King took home $322,561 last year, up from $286,278 in 2016.
King stepped down from her role in April to return home to Australia, leaving BCRTC interim president Haydn Acheson to make $306,958 last year, up from the $288,877 he got last year as president and general manager of Coast Mountain Bus Company
Top Transit Police cop Doug LePard took home $212,660.
