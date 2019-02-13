Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

Transit police say they are investigating after a man allegedly groped a seven-year-old girl while she was riding the SkyTrain with her mom.

The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 2, when the pair were aboard the Millennium Line between the Commercial-Broadway and Production Way stations, police said in a news release Wednesday.

While sitting across from the girl and her mom, the man allegedly made several comments to the girl that were “extremely vulgar and sexual in nature,” including details of sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her.

It’s believed he then made several attempts to touch the girl and, at one point, allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks, causing her mother to pull her daughter on to her lap.

The man left the train at the Production Way station when a bystander confronted him after overhearing the remarks. Police received a text report from another passenger.

Video of the suspect has been released, showing him entering the Coquitlam Central SkyTrain Station before the incident.

He is described as Caucasian, 50 to 60 years old, six feet tall with curly or wavy grey hair. He was wearing a grey sweater with white stripes on the sleeves, a black baseball cap, grey pants and black shoes, and was carrying a black Nike duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-516-7419 or by text at 87-77-77.

