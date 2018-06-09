Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

Thousands of West Cloverdale residents have no power after a transformer was heavily damaged following an unknown malfunction.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene, a transformer located in the 6200 block of 168th Street may have “exploded,” damaging both the power pole and transformer itself.

Surrey Fire responded, but had to wait until the power was cut before extinguishing the fire.

At first, as many as 4,100 residences had no power. It has since been reduced to 2,500. BC Hydro is working to restore power for around 5 p.m.

Update #SurreyBC: crews have been able to restore power to some customers. Work continues to restore 2500 customers remaining out; they’re working to restore power for 5pm. https://t.co/6YWwCj9vKH — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 9, 2018



