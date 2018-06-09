The damaged transformer. (Shane MacKichan)

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

Thousands of West Cloverdale residents have no power after a transformer was heavily damaged following an unknown malfunction.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene, a transformer located in the 6200 block of 168th Street may have “exploded,” damaging both the power pole and transformer itself.

Surrey Fire responded, but had to wait until the power was cut before extinguishing the fire.

At first, as many as 4,100 residences had no power. It has since been reduced to 2,500. BC Hydro is working to restore power for around 5 p.m.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The damaged transformer, seen in the 6200 block of 168th Street in Cloverdale. (Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
UPDATE: Stolen reminders of lost son returned to Cloverdale family
Next story
Location of city art honouring hospital auxiliary chosen

Just Posted

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

UPDATE: Stolen reminders of lost son returned to Cloverdale family

The Seven Dwarfs have made their way back to their Cloverdale home

Location of city art honouring hospital auxiliary chosen

City of White Rock sponsoring work to be placed at Peace Arch courtyard

Highrise moratorium back on White Rock council agenda

Coun. David Chesney said he was only seeking legal opinion of revised motion

Mission girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries a 10-out-of-10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Most Read