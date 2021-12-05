Crews work to get the Trans Mountain pipeline running again after a series of storms in B.C. (Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

The Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday (Dec. 5), the company said in a statement shortly after noon.

“As part of this process Trans Mountain will monitor the line on the ground, by air and through our technology systems operated by our control centre,” the company said.

The 1,150-km pipeline that typically, which carries 300,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Alberta to B.C., has been closed since a precautionary shutdown on Nov. 14, when devastating storms flooded communities throughout the south half of B.C. and closed road links to the rest of Canada.

The closure led to gas rationing measures being put in place by the province for the southwest region. Non-essential motorists there could only get up to 30 litres per visit to the pump.

Although the pipeline is back online, gas rationing measure remain in place for the southwest until Dec. 14 as the province remains under a state of emergency.

