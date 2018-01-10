VIDEO: Driver unhurt in Surrey collision between train, semi-truck

‘Slow-speed’ crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 138 Street and 116th Avenue

A freight train collided with a semi-truck at the entrance to Thornton Yard. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — A driver of a semi-truck was shaken but not hurt after the truck he was driving was involved in a collision with a freight train late Wednesday afternoon in Surrey.

The collision happened around 4:20 p.m., at the entrance to Thornton Yard at 138 Street and 116th Avenue.

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said the collision was minor.

“It was a slow speed, very, very minor collision and no injuries,” he said.

Surrey RCMP, fire crews and CN Police were at the scene.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Yogesh on Twitter